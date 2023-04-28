Demolition begins at Towne and Terrace, city takes next steps to reach owners

INDIANAPOLIS — Abandoned units and crime are something that residents at Towne and Terrace condos are faced with daily.

After more than a decade, demolition has begun at Towne and Terrace. The city says residents here deserve better.

“It’s surreal. This is really happening,” Liz Durden.

Durden is the president of HOA and has called Towne and Terrace her home for over 30 years.

“I’ve seen it at it’s best and I’m living it at it’s worst. Everyone that lives at Towne and Terrace is not a criminal,” Durden said.

Watching the building being torn down was bittersweet for Durden.

“I said for a long time that I am not moving. I’m not moving, but it’s time. This place is not sustainable,” Durden said.

The city says the once thriving condominiums have turned into a public safety hazard. There’s one way in and one way out.

Lt. Shane Foley with IMPD says abandoned units have brought crime and drugs into the neighborhood.

“Over the years there’s been a lot of challenges – drug dealing, violent crime. I think it’s important to note that most of the people who live in this area are not criminals and didn’t do anything wrong,” Foley said. “It’s a shame that other people came into their community and brought the crime with them.”

A legal battle with the Homeowner’s Association has kept the city from being able to clean the property up.

There are 258 units at Towne and Terrace. The city gained ownership of 106 units through tax sales and leans, but it can’t tear down any more buildings without full ownership.

Owners can receive 150% of fair market value by selling to the city. If they decline, they can still take over the property through eminent domain.

Durden says she’s going to take the deal.

“I don’t want anyone to lose out. Three times as much as my place is worth. I can’t beat that,” Durden said.

Residents being relocated will receive over three years of rent assistance.

The city says $5.4 million in American Rescue Act funds are set aside for this project, along with other state and federal resources.

Their goal is to have all residents relocated and have full ownership by the end of 2024.

Appraisals for the remaining units are set to start in May.

“This will be welcome news for anyone familiar with the health and safety issues that burdened this property for decades – from abandoned and dilapidated units to an uncaring HOA, to the drug dealing and deadly violence that came in their wake,” said Mayor Hogsett. “Finally, we are able to move forward to get residents the proper housing and safe conditions they deserve.”

In addition, the city has two community engagement specialists dedicated to connecting Towne and Terrace residents with community-based services and resources aimed at supporting their transition to a new home.

"Today, the residents of Towne and Terrace are closer to a brighter and better future than they ever have been before," said Councilor La Keisha Jackson, District 14. "That has been made possible by hard work and extensive engagement with residents. I would like to thank Mayor Hogsett and the Department of Metropolitan Development for working together with me to create a safer and stronger community."

Phase 1, consisting of approximately 76 properties, will begin in Spring 2023 with property acquisitions and relocation assistance for impacted residents beginning in Summer/Fall 2023.

Phases 2 and 3, consisting of approximately 76 properties, will begin in early 2024 with property acquisitions and relocation assistance for impacted residents beginning in Spring/Summer 2024.

Residents and owners of Towne and Terrace are encouraged to contact Community Engagement Specialists by emailing brentwoodinfo@indy.gov.

Additional information can be found here.