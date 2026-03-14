Demolition of long vacant buildings clears way for apartment complex at 22nd and Meridian Street

INDIANAPOLIS — Long-abandoned buildings at the corner of 22nd and Meridian Street in Indianapolis are coming down to make way for a new apartment development called M-22.

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Demolition of long vacant buildings clears way for apartment complex in Indy

The M-22 Apartments project will bring 127 units to the area through a partnership between Crestline and the Near North Development Corporation. The development is located within the Indy Health District, a nonprofit focused on improving access to housing, healthy food and workforce development.

Jamal Smith, executive director of the Indy Health District, said the project reflects what residents in the area have been asking for.

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"We have heard on a number of occasions their desire to develop, invest in that area, in addition to the request for additional home ownership opportunities, affordable home ownership and housing opportunities," Smith said.

Smith said affordability is a central commitment tied to the project's funding.

"We have some grant dollars tied into the project in exchange for their commitment to making sure that there's an affordability mix tied into the district so that affordability stays at the forefront of it," Smith said.

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The corner has a long history as a commercial hub. Longtime residents remember it as a busy stretch lined with minority-owned businesses, restaurants and shops.

"The neighborhood used to be thriving. The corner was really thriving. You had a Subway on that side of the street, plus you had soul food restaurants. You had minority businesses," Indianapolis resident Kevin Williams said.

Marvin Taylor, who has been a barber in the area for 30 years and opened All in the Wrists Barbershop 10 years ago, said the buildings have been a problem for the surrounding community for years.

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"When I got here in 2016, the buildings were dilapidated," Taylor said. "There's been a lot of things going on over there, just, you know, the unsheltered and things like that. So it's been an eyesore and a hindrance for business for a very long time."

Taylor remembers when the corner was far more active.

"There was a beauty shop. There was a place called 360 Style," Taylor said.

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While Taylor is hopeful the new development will bring more foot traffic and business to the area, he also has concerns about what growth could mean for small business owners like himself.

"One of my concerns is with the upcoming construction: will my rent be raised? Will some of the prices for rent for people, small business owners in this area, will we be forced out because of some of the upcoming changes? But if I'm able to stay here, absolutely, I think this is going to be great for the neighborhood," Taylor said.

M-22 is one of several housing developments spearheaded by the Near North Development Corporation and the Indy Health District. A nearby project at 22nd and Illinois Street will add 26 affordable homes, including a mix of townhomes and duplexes.