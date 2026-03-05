Department of Metropolitan Development Commission approves delay in zoning decision for Metrobloks data center

INDIANAPOLIS — The city's Department of Metropolitan Development Commission unanimously approved a delay in a zoning decision on a proposed data center on the city's east side.

The commission was expected to take up the zoning request on Wednesday from California-based Metrobloks. The company wants to build a 154,000-square-foot facility in the Martindale-Brightwood neighborhood. The land is currently an empty lot off North Sherman Drive and needs to be rezoned for the project to move forward.

But, early in the meeting, Council Member Ron Gibson, who represents that area and is in favor of the project, asked for the delay.

"We'll work very hard in the next 30 days to try and inform the community more about the benefits of this project," City-County Councilor Ron Gibson said.

MORE | Community members meet with Metrobloks on proposed data center project

Martindale-Brightwood community members have continued to push back against the project, sharing concerns about the potential environmental impact and would rather see the space be used for other development.

"He knows that he's consistently heard that neighbors opposed this project. So he's requesting a continuance not on our behalf, but on the behalf of Metrobloks, which means they've heard us. They feel the pushback, and just like in any other war, they're backing away. So that's good news for us." Erica Davis of Protect Martindale-Brightwood Coalition said.

Metrobloks says the facility will bring revenue through job creation and construction. The company also said it would invest in affordable housing in the area.

The zoning decision is now pushed to the meeting on April 1. Last month, a hearing examiner recommended approval.

PREVIOUS | Hearing examiner recommends approval for Metrobloks data center

Regardless of the commission's decision, the issue will still go before the full council.

__