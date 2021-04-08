Deputies remove more than a dozen animals living in filth from Lebanon home

BOONE COUNTY — A total of 14 animals were removed from a home in Lebanon on Wednesday.

Police with the Boone County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Division was made aware of possible animal abandonment at the home by multiple neighbors.

Photo provided/Boone County Sheriff's Office

The two tenants who lived at the property, identified as Faren Taylor and Devin Hodges previously left the home, leaving behind the animals.

On Wednesday, police ultimately removed the seven dogs and seven cats for animal neglect.

Photo provided/Boone County Sheriff's Office

According to a press release from the Boone County Sheriff's Office, the accumulation of fecal matter and urine was so profound upon entering the home, deputies had to wear respirators.

Nearly all of the animals were found to be significantly underweight or showed signs of illness.

Photo provided/Boone County Sheriff's Office

Volunteers with the Humane Society for Boone County were also at the scene to assist deputies with the care of the animals before transporting them to their facility where they will remain pending an investigation.

“Blatant neglect and abandonment of animals will not be tolerated in Boone County. I am thankful for the initial call placed to the Animal Control Division and the many neighbors that provided further information regarding this residence. Additionally, the Humane Society for Boone County again came through as a great partner for acting so swiftly and with such compassion towards these animals. 14 animals were provided with clean, safe environments as a result of this investigation, and I am hopeful that we will be able to provide a second chance to each and every one of them,” Deputy Hannah Fisher, Animal Control Officer, said in a statement.

Photo provided/Boone County Sheriff's Office

The Animal Control Division plans to submit criminal charges against the home’s tenants to the Boone County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

