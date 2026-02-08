Destiny Wells announces congressional run in Indiana's 7th district

INDIANAPOLIS - Democratic attorney and former statewide candidate Destiny Wells has filed to run for Congress in Indiana's 7th District, announcing her candidacy in a Substack post this week.

Wells lost to Republican Todd Rokita in the 2024 Attorney General race but says her statewide campaigns taught her valuable lessons about Indiana voters and turnout patterns.

"As many of you have already noticed, I filed to run for Congress in Indiana's 7th less than 48 hours ago," Wells wrote in her announcement.

Wells filed her paperwork during a busy day at the Election Division, which she said was crowded partly due to Secretary of State Diego Morales' latest issues that sent candidates back to refile paperwork. She even rode an elevator with Congresswoman Victoria Spartz during the process.

Wells plans to formally launch her campaign next week with headquarters, volunteer forms and contribution information. She said she's already working on building her team and laying out campaign priorities.

"I'm jumping straight into the work — laying out clear priorities, building out the team, and outlining how we more aggressively use a safe Democratic seat in the capital city to strengthen Indiana's voice in Washington," she wrote.

Wells believes the district, which she calls the safest Democratic seat in Indiana, has untapped potential and should be doing more to help elect Democrats statewide.

The announcement comes during what Wells described as a surge in candidate filings across Indiana, noting "there's real movement in Indiana politics right now."