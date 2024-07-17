Destiny Wells, democratic candidate for AG, vows to take partisanship out of office if elected

INDIANAPOLIS — Politics is at the front and center of the national conversation when it comes to the 2024 presidential election. But here in the state of Indiana, we have ballot races that will impact Hoosiers everyday life.

One of those races is for the Indiana Attorney General.

WRTV’s Meredith Hackler hit the streets of Indianapolis to see how many people knew who the attorney general was and what they do.

People from all backgrounds were asked but only a few people knew who the AG was and what the position entails.

It’s safe to say that Hoosiers knowledge of a key political position in the state is hit or miss. Political experts are not surprised.

"Even though the roll of attorney general in terms of state government is incredibly powerful and influential, I think a lot of people don't think about the office right,” Laura Wilson an Associate Professor of Political Science at UIndy said. “They probably aren't familiar with it's responsibilities."

The attorney general represents the state in lawsuits. In other words, if the state of Indiana is involved in a lawsuit, it goes through the attorney general's office. Right now, Todd Rokita has the seat.

Destiny Wells, Democratic Candidate for Indiana Attorney General, calls Rokita's seat one of the most vulnerable in the country.

"If you look at those types of rankings you will see that Todd Rokita is the most at risk on the republican side,” Destiny Wells said.

Wells released her priorities on Tuesday. She says she will be focusing on medical privacy, workers rights and bringing integrity back to the office. During a press conference, she said she wants to take the partisanship out of the office.

WATCH | AG Todd Rokita faces professional misconduct charges; legal experts weigh in

Attorney General Todd Rokita facing discipline charges

While Wells feels the seat can be flipped, experts like Wilson say it will be an uphill battle.

"Based on previous elections cycles, certainly Rokita's victory in 2020 and even if you look in terms of 2022 congressional midterms— Indiana is a very red state,” Wilson said.

We reached out to Rokita’s campaign to get a response on Wells platform and they sent the following statement:

"Destiny Wells was rejected by the voters of Indiana less than 24 months ago due to her radical and extreme views. As the partisan Deputy Chair of the Democratic Party, Wells has been a cheerleader for the Biden-Harris agenda of dangerous open borders, job-killing inflation that has put less money in Hoosiers’ pockets, and moves to force girls to accept boys in their locker rooms and sports teams. Hoosiers oppose this radical and extreme agenda.

Todd’s accomplishments include:

-Challenging federal regulations harming Indiana jobs

-Being the first non-border state Attorney General to sue -Biden over his failed, open-border policies

-Keeping criminals behind bars who have been seeking appeals and release.

-A 100% record winning jury trials while defending Indiana’s interests

-Over $1 Billion in legal settlements for taxpayers in 3 years, an Indiana state record.

-Safeguarding women’s sports from unfair male competition.

-Returning a record $81 million+ in unclaimed property in one year.

-Recovering millions of our tax dollars from welfare theft and fraud.

-Todd Rokita was elected with the largest number of votes for any statewide office in Indiana history and Hoosiers will re-elect him in 2024 based on his record of accomplishment.

Todd invites all those Hoosier Republicans, Democrats, and independents who support common sense to join his campaign."