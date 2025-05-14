Developer withdraws rezoning application for Hancock County AI data center

HANCOCK COUNTY — Developers have withdrawn an application to rezone land for a planned AI data center in Hancock County.

The Hancock County Planning Commission said it received notice that Surge Development, LLC withdrew its application to rezone over 700 acres in Buck Creek Township.

The initial hearing for this application was set for May 27, 2025, and with the withdrawal being the only item on the agenda, the meeting has been canceled.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | AI data processing center could rise on Hancock County cornfield

In the notice, Surge Development thanked the Hancock County community for their thoughtful questions and engagement during a recent informational session held on May 8.

The proposed data center aimed to convert land on County Road W 500 N, just east of the Indianapolis Regional Airport and Walmart Fulfillment Center, into an AI data campus.

WRTV previously spoke to Chris King of Surge Development, who emphasized the opportunity for Hancock County to participate in the growing demand for data centers driven by cloud computing and artificial intelligence.

However, local concerns emerged from Tuttle Orchards, which opposed the project, citing disruptions to the area’s character due to large industrial buildings.

The Hancock County Planning Commission said three petitions that were unrelated to the Data Center will now be considered on the May 27th hearing date.