Devour Indy Summerfest begins today

INDIANAPOLIS – Devour Indy Summerfest, presented by Faegre Drinker, kicks off today with more than a hundred opportunities to try menus around the city at a discounted rate.

This year's event, that runs through Sunday, Sept. 3, is benefiting Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana.

Possibly using the money saved, customers are asked to donate to Gleaners here.

Devour Indy goers are encouraged to make reservations and be patient as many will have a similar plan to you.

To see a full list of participating restaurants, click here.