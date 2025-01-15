Devour Indy Winterfest begins soon: Here's what's on the menu

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis' official restaurant week kicks off on Monday. It's a time to try different cuisines throughout the city.

At Agave & Rye in downtown Indy, you'll find a $25 3-course meal for Devour Indy.

"Appetizer, main course, and a dessert with multiple options to choose from for each course," said General Manager, Aacer Elsharkawl.

That includes mixing and matching taco trios.

WRTV

Elsharkawl hopes great food, discounts, and drinks will bring in new guests.

"It's really been slow. I think the whole industry depends on Devour Indy as a way to market and advertise their menu and revive the business," he said. "The guests can try different food at a valuable price, which is really great for business and our guests."

Executive Chef at Blue Beard in Fountain Square, Alan Sternberg, said Devour Indy provides the boost in service local restaurants need.

WRTV

"We are just out of holidays, it's been slow the first couple of weeks like it always is at the beginning of the year. It's the first thing that gets everybody back out and makes the restaurants feel alive again," said Sternberg.

They're offering a $55 3-course meal with a variety of items similar to the menu.

"We've been working on these dishes for a couple of weeks now, ready to see them actually manifest into what they're going to be," he said.

Foodies can also find deals in Broad Ripple.

WRTV

"We run our Taco Tuesday specials for two weeks, and it tends to be a fan favorite. Then, we have a fajita platter for yourself or a party platter for the feeds four to six. We give discounts on that also," said the General Manager at Cholita Taqueria, Jessie Beasley.

Every taco at Cholita Taqueria will be $3.

"It will be nice with all of the challenges we've had over the last couple of years to rebound and reintroduce Broad Ripple to everyone," he said.

While Indy's official restaurant week is exciting for businesses, foodies are just as ready to explore new places to eat.

"Having people come and see what they have and just really get out is so cool and awesome," said Rachel Henderson.

WRTV

Businesses say to get out there and enjoy.

"We like taking care of everyone. There's a lot of opportunity to get new guests in, hopefully, make a few new fans and take care of people in the way that we like to take care of them," said Sternberg.

"Go try as many restaurants as you'd like and of course, our epic food at Agave & Rye," said Elsharkawl.

WRTV

"Come on in. We are ready for you," said Beasley.

Devour Indy is from Jan. 20 until Feb. 2. To view a list of participating restaurants, click here.

