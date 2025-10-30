DHS announces arrest of 146 truck drivers on northwest Indiana highways

GARY, Ind. — Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Gov. Mike Braun visited Gary Thursday to announce the results of Operation Midway Blitz, which led to the arrest of 223 people on Indiana highways near the Illinois state line.

The operation, conducted with Indiana State Police, arrested 146 truck drivers among those detained. Over 40 of the drivers had commercial driver's licenses issued by Illinois, California and New York, according to DHS.

"Far too many innocent Americans have been killed by illegal aliens driving semi-trucks and big rigs," Noem said. "Thanks to President Trump, Operation Midway Blitz has already removed over 140 illegal alien truck drivers in Indiana."

Noem said the arrests included individuals with criminal histories involving driving under the influence, drug trafficking, theft, burglary, assault, child abuse, domestic battery, prostitution and fraud.

"Indiana is the Crossroads of America, and that's something we're proud of — but it also means we must stay vigilant about those using our interstates for crime and thus endangering our communities," Braun said.

Also attending were Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons, ICE Deputy Director Madison Sheahan and Indiana Secretary of Public Safety Anthony Scott.

The operation is part of a Chicago-based enforcement effort targeting Northwest Indiana highways.