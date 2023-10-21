Día de los Muertos celebrations return to the Eiteljorg Museum

INDIANAPOLIS — Día de los Muertos celebrations arrived early in Indianapolis this weekend.

The Eiteljorg Museum's annual Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) celebration was held on Saturday. The museum has been celebrating the holiday since 2012.

Día de los Muertos is an Indigenous tradition in Mexico where people gather to remember friends and relatives who have died. It is typically celebrated on Nov. 1 and 2.

“Our mission is to foster an appreciation and understanding of Indigenous people in North America,” Eiteljorg President and CEO Kathryn Haigh said. “That includes Indigenous Mexican people, Indigenous Native Americans and Indigenous First Nations people from Canada.”

Attendees could enjoy musical performances, crafts, art, food and a marketplace full of vendors selling cultural items, including clothing to sugar skulls.

There were also two educational exhibits available for guests to view.

The first exhibit was “Community Art and Altar,” curated by community organizations and Arte Mexicano en Indiana. Each ofrenda, or altar, was designed by a local artist or group and honors a deceased loved one, celebrity or community member.

The second exhibit was “We Remember,” made by local artist Fernando Lozano. He used paintings and graphics to honors those who lost their lives to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Haigh says the museum has seen exponential growth and interest in the event – from 500 attendees in 2012 to over 5,000 attendees this year.

“It’s a great cultural event. It’s a great opportunity to learn about Mexican and Latin American culture. We’ve found 50% of people come just for the education,” Haigh said.

For more information on the Eiteljorg Museum, click here.