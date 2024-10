NASHVILLE, In. — Grammy award-winning country band Diamond Rio is coming to Brown County.

The band will perform at the Brown County Music Center in Nashville, Ind. on Thursday, Feb. 27.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, Oct. 18 at 10 a.m. and will be available here.

Diamond Rio is known for songs like, "Meet in the middle", "How Your Love Makes Me Feel", and "One More Day."