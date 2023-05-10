DICK'S Sporting Goods donates $20,000 in soccer equipment to Thatcher Park

INDIANAPOLIS — DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation donated $20,000 worth of soccer equipment funded by the Sports Matter Grant to Thatcher Park on the city's west side.

DICK'S joined Indy Parks, members of the City-County Council and the Parks Alliance of Indianapolis to unveil the new equipment on Tuesday.

"We're very thankful today to start converting some of our space into some athletic space to provide opportunities for youth and other user groups to go outside for once," Will with Indy Parks said.

Thatcher Park received new goals for two youth soccer fields and new hybrid goals for the third field that can be used for football, soccer, rugby and lacrosse.

Naptown United and Soccer Indiana are among the soccer teams that will use the new equipment at Thatcher Park. Youth tested out the new equipment on Tuesday.

"Our neighbors and our children deserve to have access to this kind of green space, to this kind of opportunity and to wellness and more importantly access to one another," Britney Crone, Secretary of the Naptown United Board said.