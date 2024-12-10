Watch Now
Did you see a Flash and boom in the sky? Meteorologists say it was caused by the Geminid Meteor Shower

INDIANAPOLIS — Did you see a flash and a boom in the sky early Tuesday morning? The American Meteor Society may have an explanation for that.

Meteorologists believe what many in Central Indiana saw was caused by the annual Geminid Meteor Shower.

It's usually the strongest meteor shower of the year and is expected to peak Friday night.

Hoosiers all over reported seeing the flash and boom at around 4 a.m.

According to the American Meteor Society, Geminid meteors can be seen all night long from all over the world. Only in Antarctica is this display not visible.

