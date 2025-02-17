Dierks Bentley's 2025 tour includes Indiana stop at Ruoff Music Center

NOBLESVILLE — Dust off your cowboy boots because Dierks Bentley is hitting the Ruoff Stage this summer.

As part of his 2025 BROKEN BRANCHES TOUR, the country music star will perform with rising star Zach Top and The Band Loula at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville on Saturday, July 19, as part of the Coors Light Concert Series.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. local time at livenation.com.

Citi cardmembers can access presale tickets starting Tuesday, February 18, at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, February 20, at 10 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program—details available at citientertainment.com.