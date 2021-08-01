"Digital Playground" now open in Zionsville park

ZIONSVILLE — Mulberry Park now features a digital playground for kids and families to explore.

Visitors can download the Magical Park app and visit the park to explore a fantasy world.

"Herd kittens, run away from the bad fairy or come face to face with a giant T-Rex all while using a smart phone or tablet," the town said in a news release.

There is an easy play feature for those who want to walk, and two games allow those with vision impairment to play by means of sound.

“We can’t reverse technology or progress, nor should we try. What we can do is create healthy relationships with technology by using the screen to get kids outdoors and moving around. Using Augmented Reality is also an opportunity to reach the older kids in our community and motivate them to get out and use our parks,” said Director of Recreation Services Mindy Murdock.

The town says Magical Park is geared towards kids ages 6-11 and will be around from August 1- October 31.

The Parks Department plans to offer special activities and experiences throughout the event.

Based on community feedback, the Department will decide if Magical Park will return for all of 2022.

