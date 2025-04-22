Dinosaurs get revved up with new racing accessories at the Children’s Museum

INDIANAPOLIS — In a roar-some celebration kicking off May, the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis unveiled new race-themed accessories for its beloved dinosaurs.

The unveiling featured two-time Indy 500 champion Josef Newgarden and Doug Boles, president of IndyCar and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The celebration took place outside at the corner of 30th and Meridian Streets, where visitors watched as the museum revealed a winner’s wreath alongside a giant milk bottle designed for the dinosaurs.

Both Josef, Doug, and Jennifer Pace Robinson offered remarks about the collaboration, highlighting the spirit of racing that unites the community.

"Ever since I was 13 years old, Indiana and the City of Indianapolis have become my second home. I care deeply about the traditions of this city and this state. The Indy 500 is the closest but one of the second for me, is the Children's Museum."

In a special moment, Josef signed the oversized milk bottle, commemorating his Indy 500 victories and building anticipation for the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500.