Direct flight to Ireland launches at Indianapolis International Airport

INDIANAPOLIS — A direct flight from Indianapolis to Ireland is launching at the Indianapolis International Airport.

On Monday, Indiana Governor Holcomb along with Secretary of Commerce David Rosenberg and Mayor Hogsett announced the new transatlantic flight to Europe.

Starting May 3, 2025, Aer Lingus will provide nonstop service to Dublin, Ireland, flying out four times weekly from Indianapolis, on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, with a short break between Jan. and Feb.

Operating on a Airbus A321XLR, the Aer Lingus will offer dual-class seats, including 16 business class seats.

The new flight is a part of Governor Holcomb's Next Level Agenda to connect Indiana businesses with global markets.

“Reopening a much needed and frequently requested transatlantic route to our dear friends in Ireland will once again open new opportunities for business and leisure alike. It’s important that Indiana always keep investing in itself, by letting the world know we’re open for business and not even the sky’s the limit to our cultivated connections,” said Gov. Holcomb.

Hoosiers and global businesses will have ready access to Ireland, and connections to major cities in Europe and the United Kingdom, such as Paris, London, Frankfurt, Rome and Amsterdam.

According to air service analysis, an average of 545 people travel from the Indianapolis area to European destinations daily. The IAA estimates the new air service could have a more than $50 million annual impact on Indiana’s economy.

To book a nonstop flight on Aer Lingus from the Indy airport to Dublin,click here.