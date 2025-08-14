Direct flights to Cabo coming to Indianapolis for Spring Break 2026

INDIANAPOLIS — For the first time, travelers from Indianapolis will have a nonstop flight to Cabo, Mexico, just in time for Spring Break 2026.

Southwest Airlines will launch a new route from Indianapolis International Airport (IND) to San Jose del Cabo, through Los Cabos International Airport (SJD).

The nonstop service will operate once daily on Saturdays starting March 5 and continuing through April 6, 2026.

“Cabo is the latest win for Indy travelers—joining Punta Cana and Dublin as new international nonstop destinations,” said Mario Rodriguez, executive director of the Indianapolis Airport Authority. “New flights like this open doors. Cabo becomes our second destination in Mexico, and every new route means more convenience, more opportunity, and more ways we’re delivering on what Hoosiers want most.”

Currently, Southwest and American Airlines offer nonstop flights to Cancun, with Delta Air Lines set to begin its own nonstop service to Cancun in December 2025.

The new Cabo flight adds to the growing list of destinations from Indy in 2025, which also includes cities like Chicago Midway, Nashville, and Portland.

To book a nonstop flight to Cabo on Southwest for Spring Break 2026, click here.