Disaster Unemployment assistance available for tornado victims

INDIANAPOLIS — According to FEMA, Indiana residents who were unable to work as a direct result of severe weather on March 31- April 1 may be eligible for Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA).

Eligible individuals in Allen, Benton, Clinton, Grant, Howard, Johnson, Lake, Monroe, Morgan, Owen, Sullivan, and White counties can file a claim with the Indiana Department of Workforce Development to request benefits.

FEMA funds the DUA, but the Indiana Department of Workforce Development is in charge of administering the program.

FEMA says individuals must meet the following criteria to be eligible for DUA:



Became unemployed, including self-employed individuals, as a direct result of the presidentially declared disaster (March 31 – April 1, 2023, severe storms, tornadoes and straight-line winds);

Be a U.S. national or a qualified alien;

Not qualify for regular unemployment insurance benefits from any state;

Have worked or were self-employed in, or were scheduled to begin work or self-employment in, one of the counties listed above; and

Establish that the work or self-employment they can no longer perform was their primary source of income

Learn more about the DUA eligibility criteria at in.gov/dwd/indiana-unemployment/individuals/dua/.

Applications for DUA must be filed by May 22, 2023.

Individuals must first file a regular claim for Unemployment Insurance benefits by visiting the Uplink Claimant Self-Service System at uplink.in.gov/CSS/CSSLogin.htm.

If applicants are denied regular Unemployment Insurance benefits, they can then apply for DUA.

Hoosiers who think they may be eligible for DUA benefits may apply by completing the forms found on the DUA website: in.gov/dwd/indiana

unemployment/individuals/dua/.

After completing the forms, click the “fill out this form” link on the DUA website to apply and upload the completed forms.

For applicants who do not have access to a computer or mobile device, Unemployment Insurance access kiosks are available at WorkOne offices in the 12 designated counties.

Find your local WorkOne at in.gov/dwd/files/WO_CareerCenters_Map.pdf.