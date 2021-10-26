Discussion over salary for first responders in Lawrence turns into a heated debate

LAWRENCE — A budget decision in Lawrence that the city's common council said may have saved a lot of public safety jobs, is not leaving everyone feeling happy about it.

First responders wanted a raise, but it didn't exactly happen the way some envisioned it.

On Monday, a heated debate over pay sparked a larger concern for police and fire departments in Lawrence.

The City of Lawrence was already $3.6 million over in the budget. And although cuts had to be made, the council said they wanted to make sure this didn't impact public safety.

What was supposed to be a solution, was anything but a solution for a few officials.

"I am tired of public safety workers who do not think about the constituents of this city," said District 1 Councilor, William Giles. "We love our public safety workers, and we fight for them, but we also love and fight for our constituents."

Expedited budget approval is just days away before the state's deadline.

"So, we have until November 1 at midnight. It had to be voted on tonight or it would revert to the 2021 budget which benefited nobody," Shawn Denney, Councilor At-Large explained.

This may have helped the city reach its desired budget, but potentially crippling public safety.

"I don't like the outcome. One of the biggest things is they talk about this 5% bonus that doesn't affect the firefighters' pension and it's hard to recruit people on a bonus that may or may not happen," Lawrence Fire Department Chief Dino Batalis, said.

The approved budget would direct American Rescue Plan funds to cover the cost of a one-time 5% income bonus for all Lawrence public safety employees and not a traditional raise in pay.

"I have some councilors who don't like the word 'defund,' but when you take money from police and fire that is defunding. If there's a new word for that I'd sure like to know what that word is," Batalis said.

The council said every year they give public safety between a 3 to 5% raise. This year, in hopes of having a balanced budget, they went to the mayor about the $3.6 million he told them it was already wrapped up in capital projects for next year.

"There are capital projects in 2022 that we don't need to do, we could hold off on those until 2023 and if the funds are there, we'll make sure we can do those later," Denney said. "The priority is our public safety officers, our police our fire, and our city employees. They need to be taken care of first and then we can come back to those projects."

Batalis said moving forward he hopes the council could come together and see what they need before they start taking funds from departments every time, they must make budget cuts.

Denney added that until now, they were not aware of the issues within public safety. They hope that next year they will be able to discuss the budget sooner, by sitting with the fire and police chief to be clear and transparent about what they need.