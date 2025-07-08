Disney On Ice presents Mickey’s Search Party to return to Gainbridge Fieldhouse

INDIANAPOLIS — Disney On Ice presents Mickey’s Search Party is coming to Gainbridge Fieldhouse from January 21-25, 2026.

The event features thrilling performances on ice and in the air, creating a magical experience for fans of all ages.

Join Mickey Mouse and his friends as they embark on an adventure to find Tinker Bell. The show will include world-class skating, high-flying acrobatics, and interactive moments. Audiences can expect colorful scenes fromDisney movies like Coco, Moana, Frozen, Aladdin, Toy Story, and The Little Mermaid.

Advance tickets for Disney On Ice Preferred Customers are available now. General tickets will go on sale to the public on Tuesday, July 15. Fans can sign up to become a Preferred Customer for exclusive access to the pre-sale codes.

During the show, guests will follow Captain Hook’s treasure map, explore the Land of the Dead with Miguel from Coco, and sing along with Elsa in Arendelle. Expect stunning visuals, lively performances, and plenty of laughs as characters like Buzz, Woody, and Jessie take the stage.

Dates & Times

Wednesday, January 21, 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, January 22, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, January 23, 11:00 a.m. & 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 24, 11:00 a.m., 3:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, January 25, 10:00 a.m., 2:00 p.m. & 6:00 p.m.



Tickets

Tickets can be purchased online or in-person at the venue Box Office.

