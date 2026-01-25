Disney On Ice shows postponed to next year due to winter weather

INDIANAPOLIS — Disney On Ice has rescheduled two Sunday performances at Gainbridge Fieldhouse to next year due to Indianapolis' winter storm.

The 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. shows originally scheduled for Sunday, January 25 have been moved to Sunday, January 24, 2027, at the same times.

The 10 a.m. performance went as planned.

Ticket information

All tickets for the postponed 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. shows will be automatically honored for the rescheduled dates, including Character Experience passes.

However, the same seats are not guaranteed and will depend on availability.

Ticket exchanges should be made at the original point of purchase. Customers who bought tickets through the Gainbridge Fieldhouse Box Office or group sales should bring unused tickets and original payment method to the box office.

The rescheduled date is subject to change.

The postponement comes as Marion County remains under a Travel Watch due to dangerous winter storm conditions.