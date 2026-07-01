Disney to air 24-hour special celebrating America's 250th Anniversary on WRTV/ABC

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) —Disney Entertainment Television is marking America's 250th birthday with a 24-hour multi-platform broadcast — and Indianapolis viewers can catch it right here on WRTV.

“Disney Celebrates America” kicks off Friday, July 3, at 10 p.m. local time and runs through Saturday, July 4.

“World News Tonight” anchor David Muir will lead coverage across all 50 states, highlighting the landscapes, cultures and pivotal moments that have shaped the nation over 250 years.

Ryan Seacrest will host a live primetime July 4 celebration from Nashville, featuring music performances and fireworks.

The special will include appearances and performances from MrBeast, Reba McEntire, Tim McGraw, Brandi Carlile, Nick Jonas and more.

“'Disney Celebrates America' continues that legacy by bringing together the breadth of our portfolio to create something only Disney can, and we’re proud to bring audiences everywhere together to celebrate America’s stories,” said Debra O'Connell, chairman of Disney Entertainment Television.

Programming will also stream across Disney+, Hulu, ESPN, National Geographic, Freeform, FX and ABC News Live.

Tune in to WRTV Channel 6 starting Friday, July 3, at 10 p.m.