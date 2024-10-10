Watch Now
Disturbed brings "The Sickness 25th Anniversary Tour" to Indianapolis

General Onsale begins Friday, October 18 at 10 a.m.
(L-R) John Moyer, Mike Wengren, David Draiman, and Dan Donegan of the band Disturbed perform at the Allstate Arena on Friday, Mar 8, 2019, in Rosemont, Ill. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)
INDIANAPOLIS — Multi-platinum rock band Disturbed has announced a 34-date tour with a stop in Indianapolis.

The Sickness 25th Anniversary Tour will make a stop at Gainbridge Fieldhouse with special guests Daughtry and Nothing More on April 9, 2025.

The tour celebrates 25 years of Disturbed's debut album that launched the band into stardom.

Tickets and VIP will be available starting with an Artist pre-sale beginning Tuesday, Oct.15 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans have the ability to pre-register for pre-sale tickets at this link.

Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale starting Friday, Oct. 18 at 10 a.m. local time at this link.

