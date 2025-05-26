Dive team recovers body of adult male from White River

Watch Now
INDIANAPOLIS — Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered in the White River on Monday.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the Indianapolis Fire Department dive rescue team located the body near West Michigan Street and North White River Parkway Drive around 11 a.m.

The individual was confirmed as a deceased adult male victim.

No further information has been released at this time, and the investigation is ongoing as authorities work to identify the person and determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Updates will be provided as more details become available.

