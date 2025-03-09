Diversion Program allows officers to refer troubled teens to Boys & Girls Club

INDIANAPOLIS — A teen outreach program is hoping to expand into all of IMPD's districts. It's called the Diversion Program and it helps troubled teens avoid the justice system.

"We're a family," said Rosalie Roy.

It's a family that teenagers at the Boys and Girls Club say has helped put them back on the right track.

"This took my head space, and put it in a different state of mind than what it used to be, and that helped me. I improved. I changed, all that stuff," said Yahir Deciano.

15-year-old Deciano was referred by IMPD officers to the Legore Unit's Diversion Program after he said he committed a robbery.

"It's an opportunity. Kids make mistakes and so for low level types of offenses, instead of going further into the juvenile justice system, the kids come here to us," said Roy.

Rosalie Roy is the director of Outreach Services for the Boys and Girls Club.

She said IMPD officers can refer 9 to 18-year-olds who shoplift, get into a fight, flee or other low level offenses to their program to avoid time in the justice system.

"If they decide to make the arrest, they can still put on the on the form that they would like the child to come to the diversion program, and then it can still be screened out to us by the prosecutors and probation intake officers that handle those and then send the youth to us as well post arrest," said Roy.

The teens are mentored and learn about consequences, how to manage their feelings, and more.

"Out of the kids that do participate in our program, 95% of them haven't reoffended," said Roy.

"It has brought me up to the place I am now, from where I was before. I'm a very good human being now. I'm not as troubling or violent as I used to be," said 16-year-old Kemyshia Pippin.

"They teach you like different life skills. So, I love that," said Kyra Warren.

Since the program launched as a pilot program on the southwest side in 2021, 200 youth have participated.

Roy wants to reach more youth and expand across the entire city.

"The Boys and Girls Club offers so many incredible benefits, so many incredible opportunities. And coming to the Diversion Program doesn't mean that you're a bad kid. You made a mistake, and we want you here. We want to support you, support your family, support your siblings, support your cousins, all of that, and come to the club and see what it has to offer you. From going on college tours, we do, we do programming with our youth, specifically on the reasons for them coming to the club, but we also want to celebrate them and offer them these opportunities. We got to go take kids to the All Star game. We get to take kids to the Pacer games, to the museum, all these incredible things that they don't get to do all the time," said Roy.

Right now, the program is only offered in Indy's southwest, east and southeast districts.

"Send them to us and and we'll try and do everything that we can do," she said.