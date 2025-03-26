Divine Nine, Black Greek organizations advocate at Indiana Statehouse

INDIANAPOLIS — With the legislative session underway, lawmakers are making decisions that impact Hoosiers. People are taking opportunities to let those lawmakers know what they think, both across their communities and at the statehouse.

On Tuesday morning, WRTV's Amber Grigley had the opportunity to emcee Alpha Kappa Alpha Day at the statehouse before joining Indiana’s other divine nine Black Greek fraternity and sorority members to advocate at the statehouse.

"What we call the divine 9, and those are 9 African American fraternities and sororities, they bring a lot of power. I wanted a day where they can all come together so that we can see their impact and so that the state house could see their impact," Rep. Vanessa Summers of District 99 said.

"We are here to talk about Medicaid. They are attempting to significantly slash the budget, which would cut off healthcare access for many," Alexandra Hall, a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., said.

"Affordable housing — making sure that we have housing for everybody in the community," Anthony Simmons, a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., said.

"Diversity, equity and inclusion," Hall said.

"One of the key things that we need to discuss is education," Keith Young, a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., said.

Legislators held a briefing to discuss policies and issues, exchange ideas, and create strategic action plans.

"This is where decisions are made, and we want to make sure that we're advocating for our communities," Nieka Davis, a member of Sigma Gamma Sorority, Inc., said.

This was the first year that Indiana Black Greek organizations held a joint day at the capitol.

"We're very excited to be able to do this with our D9 brothers and sisters, and at the same time, we are here to impact communities purposefully. This gives us a vehicle to do that," Erica Chism, a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., said.

"The opportunity for this to be more consistent because I think that's what the community needs. They need more consistency, and they need to see the divine nine in the communities," Michael Davidson, a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., said.

A new tradition that will foster another path for all voices to be heard.

"I mean, we have those conversations in the barbershop. We have those conversations in the salon, what can we do together to actually make those conversations be fruitful," Keith Young, a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., said.

Members say showing up Tuesday was only the beginning.