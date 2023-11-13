Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local News

Actions

Diwali, Festival of Lights, is celebrated locally and worldwide

Screenshot 2023-11-13 182740.png
WRTV
Screenshot 2023-11-13 182740.png
Posted at 6:33 PM, Nov 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-13 18:33:53-05

INDIANAPOLIS — Diwali is regarded as one of the most important holidays on the calendar.

It's a multi-day new year festival celebrated by those in the Hindu, Sihk, Jains, and some in the Buddhist religions.

Screenshot 2023-11-13 182829.png

Diwali is known as the festival of lights and one of the most festive occasions for Indians worldwide.

At BAPS in Greenwood, the whole community comes together in celebration and worship.

Screenshot 2023-11-13 182806.png

"Diwali symbolizes the power of good over evil, of lightness over darkness and hope over despair but it also encompasses unity," said Neha S. Patel.

The official Diwali holiday was Sunday, Nov. 12, but celebrations can last multiple days. Fireworks are often set off to celebrate.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DOWNLOAD THE WRTV MOBILE APP