Diwali, Festival of Lights, is celebrated locally and worldwide

INDIANAPOLIS — Diwali is regarded as one of the most important holidays on the calendar.

It's a multi-day new year festival celebrated by those in the Hindu, Sihk, Jains, and some in the Buddhist religions.

Diwali is known as the festival of lights and one of the most festive occasions for Indians worldwide.

At BAPS in Greenwood, the whole community comes together in celebration and worship.

"Diwali symbolizes the power of good over evil, of lightness over darkness and hope over despair but it also encompasses unity," said Neha S. Patel.

The official Diwali holiday was Sunday, Nov. 12, but celebrations can last multiple days. Fireworks are often set off to celebrate.