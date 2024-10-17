DMD looking for proposals to redevelop properties on the Central State campus

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Department of Metropolitan Development is looking for proposals for the potential redevelopment of three properties on the former Central State Hospital site.
The Request for Proposal includes the following three properties:
- “Powerhouse” at 3000 W. Washington St., Indianapolis, IN 46222
- “Storehouse” at 3302 Kirkbride Way, Indianapolis, IN 46222
- “IMPD Mounted Patrol” (Existing/soon-to-be-vacated property) at 77 N. Tibbs Ave., Indianapolis, IN 46222
Central State was Indiana’s first mental hospital before shutting down in 1994. The city of Indianapolis took over the site in 2003.
“There was a need for development on the site. It had been left to overgrow and buildings started to crumble. It was an opportunity for the city to invest in that part of the city and bring in much-needed amenities,” said Eddie Shei, a project manager for the Department of Metropolitan Development.
Redevelopment has been ongoing for more than 15 years, it has included housing, a school, artistic companies, and the medical history museum.
“How can we take something with the history that it has, being a former mental institution, and making it into a benefit for the community,” said Shei.
In a release, DMD laid out the following guidelines:
- RFPs are not redevelopment plans. They are a first step toward redevelopment and serve as a call to developers to submit proposals that are then reviewed and selected depending on several factors, including:
- Community stakeholder support for the proposed development
- Economic feasibility and overall viability of the proposed development
- Capability and experience of the project/development team
- Community stakeholder support for the proposed development
- All proposals received in accordance with RFP submittal instructions will be reviewed by a committee consisting of City staff and community stakeholders. This committee will conduct interviews and make recommendations that will be considered in negotiations regarding the terms of the redevelopment, including which economic incentives may be available for site redevelopment. Deliberations regarding the RFP are confidential. The selected developer will be announced once negotiations have concluded.
- DMD is dedicated to facilitating equitable and sustainable neighborhood development. The RFP lists technical assistance and financial tools to ensure that awarded proposals receive the support and tools they need to be successful.