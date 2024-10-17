DMD looking for proposals to redevelop properties on the Central State campus

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Department of Metropolitan Development is looking for proposals for the potential redevelopment of three properties on the former Central State Hospital site.

WRTV

The Request for Proposal includes the following three properties:



“Powerhouse” at 3000 W. Washington St., Indianapolis, IN 46222



“Storehouse” at 3302 Kirkbride Way, Indianapolis, IN 46222



“IMPD Mounted Patrol” (Existing/soon-to-be-vacated property) at 77 N. Tibbs Ave., Indianapolis, IN 46222

WRTV

Central State was Indiana’s first mental hospital before shutting down in 1994. The city of Indianapolis took over the site in 2003.

“There was a need for development on the site. It had been left to overgrow and buildings started to crumble. It was an opportunity for the city to invest in that part of the city and bring in much-needed amenities,” said Eddie Shei, a project manager for the Department of Metropolitan Development.

WRTV

Redevelopment has been ongoing for more than 15 years, it has included housing, a school, artistic companies, and the medical history museum.

“How can we take something with the history that it has, being a former mental institution, and making it into a benefit for the community,” said Shei.

In a release, DMD laid out the following guidelines:

