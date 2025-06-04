DMV scam phishing texts sent across the state

INDIANAPOLIS — Multiple police agencies across the Hoosier State want residents to be on alert for scam messages on Wednesday.

The message claims to be a representative from the Indiana Department of Motor Vehicles, saying this is the "Final Notice" for an outstanding traffic ticket.

Indiana State Police and Brownsburg Police Department posted similar messages on the social media platform X to prevent folks from falling victim.

Authorities advise that if you receive this text, do not send any money.

This text is also being seen here in central Indiana

👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼 https://t.co/y5FUGXqfkp — Indiana State Police (@IndStatePolice) June 4, 2025