DNR postpones fireworks at Lake Monroe due to high water levels

BLOOMINGTON — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said at least 44 camp sites out of the more than 300 are closed due to high water.

The water is so high in areas of Lake Monroe that a speed limit sign is nearly covered completely by water and has flooded basketball courts and picnic areas.

"The lake is slowly dropping, but it's only a couple inches a day, so it's gonna take a while," said Emmett Holsapple, DNR Wildlife Specialist.

People refuse to let it rain on their fun.

"It doesn't feel any different. I actually think the water feels cooler," said Ryleigh Skaggs.

"I can pull right up to the side and get right in it," said another beach goer.

"It doesn't affect us at all. It's easier for us to get out there and use it. My daughter and her friends are going kayaking right now. Less people are out there. They enjoy it," said Tedd Semesky.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources canceled its Friday fireworks show at Lake Monroe due to safety concerns.

DNR said the water peaked at 13 feet. It's usually around six feet. That is a problem for some of the boat ramps. The good news is the lake has reached its crest.

While they did not have to evacuate campers, refunds will be issued to those whose campsites were flooded.

Boat rentals and shuttles are operating, but DNR asks people to be extra careful when it comes to debris and logs in the water.

"Our creeks are still running that flow into the lake pretty high, so it's bringing debris, logs, treetops, other floating debris. Be very careful while you're out there. You don't want to damage your boat, or if you're pulling someone on a tube, make sure you don't smack a log with a tube and cause some bodily injury," said Holsapple.

DNR still encourages visitors to enjoy the Fourth of July weekend at the lake.

"We're open. We'll take you out to your boat and or out to your dock," said Holsapple.