Doctor in Fishers granting wishes to critically ill patients

INDIANAPOLIS— A doctor in Fishers is helping grant wishes to critically ill patients.

In September, Devin Loudy and his family went to Lake Michigan.

"That was Devin’s last time out of the house," said Chrissy Berry, Devin's mom.

Loudy is fighting Glioblastoma a very aggressive form of brain cancer and has been for seven years.

"He was diagnosed at 13," said Berry. "It was definitely heart breaking."

Berry says Loudy's health is declining and he's been on hospice since July. He's now bed ridden.

"Were at that stage that he knows his diagnosis. He knows it’s going to end his life, but he’s still in his mindset of he’s a healthy 20 year old that can get up and do what he wants so that’s been a difficult thing watching him decline and not be able to do what he wants to do," said Berry.

Berry says having the trip to Michigan was an escape from reality.

"It was really nice to get away from every day life of what the reality was in our world. It was a nice break away," said Berry.

The trip to Michigan was funded through Physicians for Wishes a program started by Dr. Gregory Taylor. Dr. Taylor was inspired from his mom's battle with cancer.

"Two months before she passed it was her last wish to go on a family vacation, so we went to Great Wolf Lodge in Traverse City, Michigan," said Taylor.

From his experience and as a doctor, Taylor knows how big those moments are for families.

"Essentially you’re bottling up that day or two you got of laughs and that’s the part that you’re going to remember at the end," said Taylor.

"That was our last family vacation, that was our last outing, that was our last everything with him and those memories are going to last a life time," said Berry.

