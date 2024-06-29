Watch Now
News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local News

Actions

Dog left in hot car finds forever home with IMPD officer who rescued her

CENTERED PORTRAIT PHOTO WITH BACKGROUND (2).png
IMPD
CENTERED PORTRAIT PHOTO WITH BACKGROUND (2).png
448999860_863103945854996_5761128135803818821_n.jpg
449364559_863103959188328_895688199855479566_n.jpg
449444577_863103782521679_3492366435922006593_n.jpg
Posted at 12:54 PM, Jun 29, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS — A dog that was left to suffer in a hot car last week has found a forever home with the IMPD officer who saved her.

According to IMPD, Public safety officer Poe was on scene when two dogs and a cat were left inside a car in 90 degree heat. The car had no air conditioning and barely cracked windows.

448999860_863103945854996_5761128135803818821_n.jpg

Unfortunately, one of the dogs died before officers could get to it. The other dog and cat were rescued.

After the incident, Officer Poe reached out to Indianapolis Animal Care Services to learn how to adopt the German Shepard that did survive.

In an update, IMPD announced that PSO Poe has now adopted the dog, named Abby.

449444577_863103782521679_3492366435922006593_n.jpg

"I switched her collar, and it was like Abby knew she was home for good,” PSO Poe said.

IMPD is reminding residents of the city ordinance that says to bring pets inside when it's over 90 degrees outside or when a heat advisory is in effect.

RELATED | Heat safety tips

Tips for staying cool as the temps rise

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.