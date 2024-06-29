Dog left in hot car finds forever home with IMPD officer who rescued her

INDIANAPOLIS — A dog that was left to suffer in a hot car last week has found a forever home with the IMPD officer who saved her.

According to IMPD, Public safety officer Poe was on scene when two dogs and a cat were left inside a car in 90 degree heat. The car had no air conditioning and barely cracked windows.

IMPD

Unfortunately, one of the dogs died before officers could get to it. The other dog and cat were rescued.

After the incident, Officer Poe reached out to Indianapolis Animal Care Services to learn how to adopt the German Shepard that did survive.

In an update, IMPD announced that PSO Poe has now adopted the dog, named Abby.

IMPD

"I switched her collar, and it was like Abby knew she was home for good,” PSO Poe said.

IMPD is reminding residents of the city ordinance that says to bring pets inside when it's over 90 degrees outside or when a heat advisory is in effect.

