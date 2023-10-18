Domestic Violence Awareness Month: Survivor shares story

INDIANAPOLIS — Veronika Williams is a survivor.

"Funny, I remember it like it was yesterday," said Williams.

Williams says in January her now ex-boyfriend attacked her.

"I was actually getting up to go to work," said Williams.

Williams says they got into an argument, and it turned physical. She pulled out a gun in self-defense.

"He attempted to throw me over the porch. My body went over but my knee stopped me from actually going over the porch. At this point, he was prying the gun out of my hand. He turns and points the gun in my daughter’s face," said Williams.

Williams says she was left with three bruised ribs and bruises on her body. It was a traumatic experience that she says was made harder when she wasn't fully believed at first.

"I’m scared. I just was attacked; my daughter was attacked, and I almost just shot a man. As a mother, who wants their child to go through something like that? It’s horrifying," said Williams.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. From June 2022 to June 2023, 20 people in central Indiana died due to deadly domestic violence incidents.

According to the Indiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence, firearm deaths in domestic violence related occurrences has risen by 23 percent.

"Having a gun present in a domestic violence relationship increases lethality by 500%," said Kelly McBride, the executive director of the Domestic Violence Network.

McBride says domestic violence affects one in three women and one in four men.

"We need to raise awareness and make sure people understand that domestic violence is not a behind closed doors thing. It happens and this bleeds into our community. It absolutely comes into our streets, and we need to talk about it," said McBride.

Williams says before her assault there was warning signs.

"Majority of the time I felt like our silence was comfortable until the silence became a punishment. I’m looking at what did I get myself into, why do I live here? It goes back to control. You can’t be out for a couple of hours. It's where have you been, who are you with," said Williams.

Williams' advice for others is to have a support plan, reach out into the community and know you're not alone. Williams has a 16-year-old daughter and hopes she learns those lessons too.

"I hope that I give her the encouragement to speak up and do something if she ever finds herself in a situation. [I hope she can] get out of it and find help," said Williams.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can reach out to Indy Champions by calling 317-210-0866.