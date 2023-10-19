Domestic Violence Network holds 33rd annual Commemoration Ceremony and Remembrance Walk

INDIANAPOLIS — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Wednesday night, survivors and loved ones of those who have lost their lives to domestic violence joined to spread awareness of the many resources available to those in need.

“I am a survivor of domestic violence. I was in an abusive marriage for three years,” said Sarah Hutchinson.

WRTV

Hutchinson says with the help of advocates, friends and family, she was able to escape. 16 months after leaving her abuser, she was asked to share her story at the Domestic Violence Network.

"I was told that if I shared my story, it would give me more power over what had happened to me. When I read the list of names, I realized that was the list my name could have been on," said Hutchinson.

Every year since, she lights her survivor candle for the lives lost.

WRTV

"It helps give a sense of closure and peace. It kind of brings it around full circle for me," said Hutchinson.

For 33 years, the Domestic Violence Network Commemoration Ceremony and Remembrance Walk floods Monument Circle, honoring both victims and survivors. Purple lights can be seen all around for the cause.

WRTV

"Domestic violence doesn't discriminate. It's something that unfortunately can literally happen to anyone, and we even see that some groups experience disproportionate rates of intimate partner violence," said Ash Rathwell, Domestic Violence Network training services manager.

"I think people need to not only be aware, but they need to engage and actively commit to raising awareness and helping victims become survivors," said Hutchinson.

WRTV

Rathwell says it’s important to educate others on what the warning signs may look like as well.

Those who feel unsafe at home or in a relationship can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233. If it’s an emergency, call 911.