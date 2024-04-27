Domestic Violence Network hosting community cookout to raise awareness, share resources

INDIANAPOLIS — A local domestic violence prevention organization is hosting a free community cookout to bring Hoosiers together and shed light on resources.

The Domestic Violence Network is teaming up with several other Indianapolis organizations to host the family-friendly event on Saturday.

It’s being held in the 46218 zip-code, an area that has the highest number of domestic violence calls to IMPD across the city.

WRTV

It’s an effort to bring awareness and resources to the community to lower those numbers.

“These hard issues affect one out of three women and one out of seven men. It is touching someone in the community,” Kelly McBride, Executive Director of Domestic Violence Network, said. “It’s such a tough topic to talk about, we want to make it light-hearted.”

The event is being held from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Edna Martin Christian Center. There will be food, fun activities and community resources.