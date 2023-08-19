Domestic Violence Network hosts family fun fest to bring resources to victims on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — The Domestic Violence Network and Brightwood Community Center partnered to host a family fun festival at the center for a serious cause.

Attendees could enjoy free food, games, face painting, bounce houses and balloon animals. But organizers say the festival hoped to send a message to the community.

“We are out here in Brightwood to bring resources to domestic violence victims and build a community that says we won’t tolerate domestic violence here anymore,” Kelly McBride, Executive Director of Domestic Violence Network, said.

WRTV

McBride says the Domestic Violence Network exists to push the community to change the culture that leads to domestic violence through advocacy, education and collaboration.

Officials say the 46218 zip-code is one of the top neighborhoods in Indianapolis where calls requesting domestic violence services originate.

The event was made possible by a grant from the city totaling more than $230,000.

If you or a loved one is a victim of domestic violence, you can reach out to the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or Indy Champions at 317-210-0866.

For resources, information on upcoming events hosted by the Domestic Violence Network or how to donate to the organization, click here.