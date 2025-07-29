Domestic violence shelters, crisis lines see uptick in calls and need for services

INDIANAPOLIS — Domestic violence cases are on the rise in Marion and Johnson counties. Many shelters housing victims are also constantly full, but advocates want victims to know there are still resources to help and ways out.

"The biggest thing we're seeing in domestic violence is it is a problem that not one organization can solve. It is a problem that keeps increasing, and we need the entire community to support those survivors and those who are in those types of relationships," said Coburn Place Director of Mission Impact Tracy Clark.

Clark is a survivor of domestic violence herself. Now, she helps lead Coburn Place, a place where she once was housed.

She said the shelter gets 10 to 20 calls a day.

"One thing that is great, an organization that we work with, what is called Indy Champs. We work very closely with them, and what they are is they're an organization that works with all of the domestic violence shelters and organizations in the area. So that is the first line of defense for survivors of domestic violence and those going through that," said Clark.

If a shelter is full, there are crisis lines to help victims complete a safety plan and go over their rights as they navigate finding a safe shelter.

"As soon as you start to see those signs of control, of verbal abuse, of sexual abuse, all those different things, you want to start to come up with a plan of how you're going to be able to exit that relationship. When it comes to executing the plan, know that you may have a plan, but also go ahead and be tied to your intuition, because I had a plan. But the moment that I left, I was not ready, but something told me that if I did not leave right now, I don't know what will happen next," said Clark.

The crisis lines encourage victims to lean on family and friends.

"Family can be a resource, especially if you're waiting on a shelter spot to fill up or something to happen. Be ok with letting those who you feel tied to in and reaching out to them for help," said Clark.

If crisis lines or shelters have the money, you may be placed in a hotel for a couple of days.

As Marion and Johnson counties see increases in domestic violence, prosecutor Lance Hamner said it's important to hold the abuser accountable.

"We can take it to completion and get the person A) punished and B) helped. If we don't do that, then we are gonna see it happening again and again in that same household," said Hamner. "They need to not be afraid at all, but make that phone call number one. Number two, they need to follow through. One of the problems that we see is that person wants the guy out of the house for that night and doesn't want to follow through later."

Hamner said the first step after making the call is to get a protective order and a victim advocate. Hamner said getting treatment is also part of punishment in many cases.

"They attribute a lot of percentage of cases they get to substance abuse," he said.

Beacon of Hope provides resources besides beds:

"Clients can call us for shelter referrals, and we will do our best to help them secure safe shelter. We will complete a safety plan with them and advise them about their rights as they navigate finding safe shelter.



Our agency, as a non-residential service provider, offers various resources to clients, especially those seeking shelter while fleeing domestic violence. We provide multiple options for shelter, both within and outside their current county of residence, including referrals to domestic violence shelters and homeless shelters. We often find that clients with transportation can secure safe shelter outside of Marion County, though availability varies daily.



If a client informs us that a shelter is full, we continue to help them find a safe place by providing additional resources. We can sometimes assist by directly calling a shelter to verify space and see if they can accommodate the client. However, all shelters require clients to complete their own intake process, which we cannot do for them.



We also encourage clients to reach out to family and/or friends if shelters are at capacity, especially recognizing that many clients may lack a local support system. When funds are available, we can sometimes place clients in a hotel for a few days to give them time to secure a more permanent arrangement. If a client's safety is at immediate risk, we advise them to contact the police."

Beacon of Hope Confidential Crisis Line: (317) 731-6140

Indy Champions

For immediate assistance and resources, please call the 24-hour access line at 317-210-0866 or email at champions@indypsf.org.

Coburn Place

(317) 923-5750

https://coburnplace.org/