Don Toliver bringing NITROUS World Tour to Indy in August

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Grammy-nominated artist Don Toliver is bringing his NITROUS World Tour to Gainbridge Fieldhouse on August 26.

NITROUS is the second leg of Toliver's OCTANE Tour. Following a 31-city first run, featuring guest appearances from Travis Scott, SZA and Peso Pluma, the Houston artist has added 19 new North American dates before heading overseas this fall.

Toliver's fifth studio album, OCTANE, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and has surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify. All 17 tracks landed simultaneously on Billboard's Hot Rap Songs chart, making him just the sixth artist in history to achieve the feat.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 26 at 12 p.m. at LiveNation.com. A presale begins Wednesday, June 24 at 10 a.m. Sign up at DonToliver.com/tour. VIP packages are available at vipnation.com.