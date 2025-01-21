Don't miss Billy Idol and Joan Jett live at Ruoff Music Center this summer

NOBLESVILLE — Rock legend Billy Idol is set to embark on his It’s a Nice Day To…Tour Again! in 2025, featuring Joan Jett & the Blackhearts. The tour will stop at the Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville on August 30, 2025.

Ticket Information

Artist Presales: January 22, 2025, at 9 a.m.

Local Presales: January 23, 2025, at 9 a.m.

General Onsale: January 24, 2025, at 9 a.m.

Tickets will be available at billyidol.net/tour. Notably, $5 from each ticket sold for the Los Angeles show at Kia Forum will benefit the American Red Cross for Southern California Wildfire Relief. Idol will match this donation personally.