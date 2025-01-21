Watch Now
Don't miss Billy Idol and Joan Jett live at Ruoff Music Center this summer

Billy Idol performs on stage at the iHeart80s Party held at The Forum on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2016, in Inglewood, Calif.
NOBLESVILLE — Rock legend Billy Idol is set to embark on his It’s a Nice Day To…Tour Again! in 2025, featuring Joan Jett & the Blackhearts. The tour will stop at the Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville on August 30, 2025.

Ticket Information

  • Artist Presales: January 22, 2025, at 9 a.m.
  • Local Presales: January 23, 2025, at 9 a.m.
  • General Onsale: January 24, 2025, at 9 a.m.

Tickets will be available at billyidol.net/tour. Notably, $5 from each ticket sold for the Los Angeles show at Kia Forum will benefit the American Red Cross for Southern California Wildfire Relief. Idol will match this donation personally.

