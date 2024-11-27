DO'S AND DONT'S: The Bargersville Fire Department breaks down turkey frying safety

BARGERSVILLE— Cooking your turkey this Thanksgiving is important to do without blowing up your kitchen.

We talked with the Bargersville Fire Department about what could happen if you are not careful while frying your turkey.

“If you plan on frying your turkey this Thanksgiving there's a lot of ways that it could go wrong," said Deputy Chief Mike Pruitt, Bargersville Fire. "You need to make sure you cook the turkey outside, have the right amount of oil in your pot, thaw your turkey days in advance and watch the temperature of your grease and oil."

Pruitt says preperation is also key in keeping everyone safe.

He says in years past, someone fried their turkey on their porch leading to their whole house burning down.

“You need to do a nice inspection on your equipment and make sure that your hose going to your propane tank is good," said Pruitt. "You also need to have enough fuel to cook the turkey because you don't want to be the Debbie Downer that runs out of this when you're cooking up a nice juicy turkey."

Pruitt says to keep it away from the kids and the pets and to watch your oil level.

"When you're choosing your oil stay away from vegetable oil," said Pruitt. "You also need to make sure no one has a nut allergy in the family if you choose to use peanut oil."

He says following these tips will help prevent disasters.