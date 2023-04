INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a double shooting on the northeast side that left one person dead and one person in critical condition.

IMPD responded to reports of a person shot just after 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

They arrived to 3400 N Emerson ave and found two victims with gunshot injuries.

According to police, one victim died and one victim is now in critical condition.

IMPD will be on the scene to give more information.

This is a developing story.