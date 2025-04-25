Dove Recovery House expands in Marion and Bartholomew counties

MARION COUNTY — A recovery house aimed at helping women get back on their feet is growing.

Dove Recovery House has helped hundreds of women transition back to safe and sober living.

There's a huge need in our communities to deal with this disease and women are unnecessarily dying from it.

Helping women overcome the throws of addiction is the passion of Wendy Noe, CEO of Dove Recovery House for Women.

"We know that there are so many people living with substance use disorder that don't have access to treatment, especially for women," said Noe.

There are about 130 people on the waiting list for Dove Recovery House and typically the number one treatment barrier is cost. That's why those services are provided for free. The average stay is 6 to 7 months, but women can stay up to two years.

"We are seeing more and more of Fentanyl and Methamphetamine use coming together. We are seeing people, women especially, become very addicted very quickly, and it's just really difficult to treat this disease, and I think the missing component that people don't really talk about is the fact that there's an underlying level of trauma," said Noe.

She calls trauma the gateway drug.

Dove Recovery House at 34th and Meridian has 40 beds, but because of the need, it is expanding.

"Oh my gosh, it is going to give us 15 more beds, 15 more women that we can love and show the path to recovery. It's just amazing," said Stephanie Breeden.

The non-profit has saved many women, including Breeden.

"Dove House, my higher power and a 12-step program is what got me through and keeps me here today," she said.

Now, she works as a peer specialist giving other women stability, support, and hope.

Soon, services will be offered in Bartholomew County.

"So, there was a local pastor down there, and where they had outpatient treatment for women and men with substance use disorder, and they were finding that there really was no long-term options for treatment, and so we started having these conversations and that's when they said we want to raise the money to bring Dove House here," said Noe.

The new home is modeled after the Indianapolis program. The mission of Dove House is to empower women to become substance-free, self-sufficient and healthy.

The Bartholomew County house will have:

-15 beds

-90 day commitment

-Certified Level IV Recovery Residence

-Programs and services

-Safe and sober transitional housing

-Peer recovery case management

-Intensive outpatient treatment

-Counseling and trauma therapy

-Financial management and life skills training

-Career readiness classes

-Relapse prevention and aftercare

Services will be free to all Dove House clients thanks to donors, corporate sponsors and grants.

The Bartholomew County home in Columbus became a reality because of Bridge to Dove, a nonprofit.

Ground-breaking for the new recovery house is Friday afternoon at 2:30 p.m.