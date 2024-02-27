Watch Now
Downtown Indy canal makes improvements as violent crime continues to decrease

Indianapolis Cultural Trail installed new signage on canal this month
Indianapolis downtown canal
Posted at 11:05 PM, Feb 26, 2024
INDIANAPOLIS — The Downtown Indianapolis canal could be the best place in the city to spend a warm afternoon, but the group responsible for it is trying to make it even better.

The Indianapolis Cultural Trail installed new signage throughout the canal this month. The dark blue signs feature a stylized "Downtown Canal" logo and feature information such as maps, nearby landmarks, and rules for using the canal trail.

It's the latest in a series of improvements to the canal, most notably a $357,000 investment into security cameras last year.

Visitors from Indianapolis and beyond flocked to the downtown canal Monday as temperatures remained in the high-60s with clear skies all day.

"It's really beautiful," said Indianapolis resident Bree Boyd. "You can see the water and its really nice to relax over here."

"This measured up great," said Clinton Mills, who visited the canal for the first time while in town from Virginia. "I wish Norfolk and Virginia Beach would do something like this."

The canal's reputation is improving after two deadly shootings on the trail in the summer of 2020. In a positive contrast, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department only reported one shooting in all of 2023 and none so far this year.

Visitors to the canal felt safe on Monday, and some of them are planning to make a repeat trip.

"If the weather is working in my favor, then I'm typically here two or three times a week just to hang out and enjoy the weather," Boyd said.

"I've really enjoyed it and I'm glad we came down," Mills said "It's better than sitting in my son's apartment, let me tell you."

