Downtown Indy Inc. launches survey to gather community perceptions

INDIANAPOLIS — From the farmers' market to Spark on the Circle and various sporting events, downtown Indianapolis has become a bustling hub of activities.

“The perception probably isn't great, but then people come," Kellin Miller, owner of Kora’s Kitchen and a tenant at the farmers market, said. "A lot of our customers here at the market come from out of state, and I get a lot of feedback from people who say it's a lot nicer than what they thought and that there is actually a lot going on."

Miller has been part of the Original Farmers' Market for five years and describes her experience in downtown Indianapolis as positive, despite initial concerns.

“There is traffic because of construction all the time, so that is just something that comes with constant revitalization of the city. But I have had a great experience living and working downtown,” Miller said.

Downtown Indy Inc. is eager to hear from more residents like Miller.

“We want to be able to hear from people who are utilizing downtown about what their priorities are, how they are interacting with it, and what their perceptions are,” Taylor Schaffer, president and CEO of Downtown Indy Inc., said.

Data from the organization's latest community report indicates nearly 30,000 people live in the downtown area. The number of families residing downtown has risen by more than 66% since 2010, which has led safety and cleanliness to emerge as top priorities in the 2024 survey.

“Perceptions are just as critical as the actual data, and we have to look at both as we think about our investments in downtown and downtown's continued success,” Schaffer said.

The insights gathered will help cultivate a brighter future for the area.

Last year’s survey had 1,576 respondents. Downtown Indy Inc. plans to release the findings of the survey during the next State of Downtown address. To take the survey, click here.