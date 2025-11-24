Downtown Indy is ready to welcome thousands for Circle of Lights celebration

INDIANAPOLIS — Safety and security will be top of mind at Friday's Circle of Lights celebration on Monument Circle in downtown Indianapolis.

IMPD says it's aware of shootings near two separate Christmas tree lighting ceremonies this past Friday night — one in Chicago and the other in Concord, North Carolina.

"As we usher in the holiday season and prepare to welcome tens of thousands of visitors, we are ready for one of Indy's time-honored traditions," Taylor Schaffer, President and CEO of Downtown Indy Alliance, said.

WRTV

Friday is the 63rd annual Circle of Lights celebration. Downtown Indy will be busy, on Friday and Saturday, there are also Pacers games at Gainbridge Fieldhouse and IHSAA State Football Championships at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Public safety officials say they are prepared.

"It's very concerning what we saw last weekend across other cities in the country. We are aware of that. We take a look at that. We look at our plans to see if we can address it," Commander Chuck DeBlaso said.

WRTV

DeBlaso is with IMPD Special Operations.

"I'm not going into tactical planning, but we have a lot of tactical resources down here. We look at all these events, and we really monitor social media to see what's going on," DeBlaso said.

In addition to IMPD, State and Capitol police officers will be on site.

IMPD will also utilize technology, including the Real Time Crime Center, to monitor cameras in and around the Circle. Drones will help with traffic and crowd management.

"Parents know where your kids are at. If it's late on the weekend and your kids aren't home, we need you to find them and get them home. We need you to help us," DeBlaso said.

WRTV

Officials encourage anyone coming downtown to plan ahead and arrive early to avoid frustration with parking and downtown construction.

"I would encourage people to think what does a couple block walk look like. Especially on Friday night - where there is so much happening on the south end of downtown - which means there will be a lot more flexibility if you go a couple blocks down on the north side," Schaffer said.

To pre-pay for parking, click here.

Beyond Circle of Lights, Downtown Indy Alliance is launching Winter Wanderland - a marketing campaign highlighting all the holiday adventures in downtown Indianapolis.

"Hopefully, to be able to expand on old traditions and create new ones. Downtown is in this moment of transition where there is so much investment, construction - but it's really building for the future of downtown," Schaffer said.

The stage will be on the north end of Monument Circle this year, which means pedestrian traffic will be open on East or West Market and South Meridian streets. Those with physical disabilities can be dropped off at West Market and Illinois, where officers will be there to assist with getting to ADA accessible viewing areas.

WRTV

The performances begin at 5 p.m., and Santa will arrive and the lights will be turned on around 6:50 p.m.

People can sign up for special event notices and public safety messages by texting COL2025 to 67283. This will only be used for critical public safety information.

Officials remind attendees to dress appropriately due to cold temperatures expected.