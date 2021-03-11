Downtown restaurants ready as Big Ten teams arrive in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — The month of March is here and so are some of the athletes who will be playing in the Big Ten right here in the Circle City.

Wednesday night we spotted some of the buses that are taking the athletes of the college sports teams from a hotel downtown to Lucas Oil Stadium. The sight of the buses is good news. That means there are sports teams are in the city and if their fans are here, that all could translate into traffic for local businesses.

Just across the street from the Hilton hotel you'll find The Block Bistro and inside is a lot of optimism and potential that since the team is staying directly across the street, that when their family and fans arrive, they'll come across the street to spend a little money.

"I think they are in a little bit of a bubble because of COVID to keep everybody safe, but I'm hoping that fans and family will definitely come over and try us out," said Gina Davis at The Block Bistro and Grill.

In addition to the optimism in the air, there is still the concern about the coronavirus pandemic.

WRTV has learned "a team of contact tracers, led by a supervisor," will be on standby 24/7 now through April 6 to respond to any coronavirus cases in Marion County connected with the tournament.