Dozens participate in 7th annual Community Peace Walk on far east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Dozens gathered at the Community Alliance of the Far East Side center on Saturday morning — many participants holding signs and photos of loved ones.

"My sister, Chanelle Walker Wells, was killed in 2008 in a home invasion," Ashlynne Walker said.

"Ashlynn and Nicholas were killed in 2019 while getting ready for school in our Postbrook apartment," Anotnia Bailey said.

Bailey's kids, Ashlynn and Nicholas, were just 15 and 16 when they were murdered. She was wearing a shirt with their photos on it.

"It has ignited my fire to be able to help the community," Bailey said.

City-County Councilor La Keisha Jackson has held the Far East Side Community Peace walk for seven years.

"We’re disenfranchised. We're split. It’s not at the doorstep for everybody, but gun violence affects everybody," Jackson said.

So far this year, there have been 132 homicides in Indianapolis, and at least 31 of the victims have been 21-years-old and younger.

Bailey, who now works with IMPD, says the issue is only getting worse.

"We’re seeing just about everyday the kids are getting younger and younger. I wish they knew the power they possess. I wish they knew how special, important and loved they are," Bailey said.

According to Councilor Jackson, the city of Indianapolis spends $1 million for every murder.