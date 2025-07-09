DPW: 1,100+ grave shafts discovered during Henry Street Bridge Construction

INDIANAPOLIS — In a recent update on the Henry Street bridge construction over the White River, the Indianapolis Department of Public Works (DPW) reported the discovery of over 1,100 grave shafts within the right of way of the historic Greenlawn Cemetery.

During Tuesday’s meeting, DPW officials explained how archaeologists are excavating the site to unearth more about the area’s rich history.

"It's not just a bridge. It is a window from our past to our future," City-County Councilor Kristin Jones said.

It's a reminder of a past that can never be forgotten.

WRTV

"This particular area has a long, complicated history going back well over 100 years of bad decisions, misjudgment, misuse,” Kyle Bloyd with DPW said.

The City of Indianapolis and the Department of Public Works are hoping to correct these patterns.

"For the first time ever, these stories, thanks to hard work and the amazing team that we have. We are going to tell these stories," Jones said.

The bridge aims to better connect the west side to downtown Indianapolis.

"This river is a barrier from our community to downtown," Jones said.

WRTV

The grave shafts uncovered were found at the site of Greenlawn Cemetery, which was once the only burial ground for Black residents in the city.

"It's not unusual, unfortunately, but cemeteries get lost over time, ignored or whatever the case may be. I can't get in the minds of everybody what decisions were made," Ryan Peterson, the Co-Principal Investigator, said.

Peterson said the cemetery dates back to the early to late 19th century, creating a unique aspect to their discoveries.

"Learning what that topography looked like and figuring out how to investigate them and do it safely and thoroughly, that's a big challenge,” Peterson said.

WRTV

Historian Leon Bates has been vocal about Greenlawn for nearly three years. He said this journey has been long, but he's happy the city is taking the proper measures once and for all.

"Since I got involved with this, I have been saying if I had my way, I would plant grass over there on the Green Lawn Cemetery and call it a day. It would just be a green space, but I'm realistic enough to understand that a 25-acre site in downtown Indianapolis, somebody is going to want to do something with it," Bates said.

The bridge construction is divided into three phases and is expected to be completed by 2026.